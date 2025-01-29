Over 50.7 million take dip in Sangam by 4 pm on Mauni Amavasya during Mahakumbh

On the holy occasion of the Mahakumbh’s second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, the banks of the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj transformed into a vibrant tapestry of faith and divinity as over 50.7 million took a dip at different ghats.

In the backdrop of a stampede-like situation in which 15 pilgrims are feared to be dead and 30 injured near Sangam nose, a massive crowd of devotees gathered at Mahakumbh and took the holy dip in Sangam even before the break of dawn on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Amrit Snan, scheduled to begin at 5 am, was delayed and commenced at 11 am.

Advertisement

Choppers showered flower petals on Naga Sadhus and saints during the Amrit Snan.

The scene at the Sangam reflected the profound essence of Indian culture and tradition. Devotees from across the country gathered at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati, to take a holy dip and seek blessings and purification.

According to officials, over 50.7 million people had taken a dip in the Sangam till 4 pm.

Braving the cold, millions of pilgrims from India and abroad arrived at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati for the auspicious Amrit Snan. At Brahma Muhurta, countless devotees immersed in the holy waters, praying for happiness, health, and prosperity, embodying India’s rich culture and traditions.

From early morning, devotees thronged the Nagvasuki temple and Sangam area. Elderly, women, and youth, carrying bundles on their heads, walked with unwavering faith. Many, driven by devotion, began bathing in the sacred Ganga waters during the night itself.

Chants of Har Har Mahadev and Jai Shri Ram echoed across the 12-kilometre stretch of the bathing ghats. Alongside the sadhus performing the Amrit Snan, common devotees also took a sacred dip, expressing their deep faith.