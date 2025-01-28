Over 5 cr participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform exam-related stress into a festival of learning, has witnessed unprecedented growth with a historic milestone of over five crore participants, including 3.56 crore registrations and 1.55 crore engaged in nationwide ‘Jan andolan’ activities.

Since its beginning in 2018, PPC has evolved into a nationwide movement, garnering a staggering 3.56 crore registrations for its 8th edition in 2025, the government claimed today. This also marks a significant increase from the 7th edition, which saw 2.26 crore registrations, reflecting a remarkable surge of 1.3 crore registrations.

Advertisement

The PPC has not only become a popular programme but has also transformed into a “Jan Andolan” (people’s movement), resonating deeply with students, teachers, and parents across the country. The initiative’s focus on addressing exam stress and encouraging students to view examinations as a festival – “Utsav” – has struck a chord with people from all walks of life. The overwhelming participation in PPC reflects a growing awareness and acceptance of the importance of mental well-being and holistic education. The program’s interactive format, which involves open dialogue between students, teachers, and the Prime Minister, has further contributed to its success.

Advertisement

To further strengthen PPC as a “Jan Andolan,” a series of engaging activities were conducted from 12th January (National Youth Day) to 23rd January (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti) at the school level. These activities, conducted across States/UTs, aimed to engage students, parents, and teachers in celebrating PPC as a festival. A total of 1.42 crore students, 12.81 lakh teachers, and 2.94 lakh schools participated.

These activities were designed to reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance performance during exams and beyond. Students were encouraged to participate in a diverse range of activities, including indigenous games like Kho-Kho and Kabaddi, short-distance marathons, creative meme competitions, engaging Nukkad Natak performances, and eye-catching poster-making.

Culminating these activities, screening of glorious inspirational stories of valour and sacrifice, the “Bharat Hai Hum” series was conducted on 23rd January. A quiz competition based on the series “Bharat Hai Hum” was also conducted across 567 Kendriya Vidyalayas nationwide. A total of 55,961 students participated, including 17,408 from Kendriya Vidyalayas, 4,567 from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, 5,542 from PM SHRI Schools, 18,394 from CBSE-affiliated schools, and 10,050 from State Board schools. Prizes were awarded to the winners, and all participants received a copy of the book “Exam Warriors,” authored by the Prime Minister. This initiative not only tested the students’ knowledge but also reinforced the valuable lessons imparted through the “Bharat Hain Hum” series.