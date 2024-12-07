Over 33,000 Jal Jeevan Mission projects now powered by solar energy in UP

In a significant move towards environmental conservation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has prioritized renewable energy in Uttar Pradesh by integrating solar energy into the Jal Jeevan Mission.The project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 13 lakh metric tons annually while lowering expenditures on traditional power supply, thereby bolstering the government treasury and setting a precedent for eco-friendly governance, officials said here on Saturday said.

The CM recently reviewed the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission in a meeting with officials. It was reported that a total of 40,951 schemes under the mission are currently operational in the state. These include 204 schemes based on surface groundwater sources under Phase-1, 7,504 electricity-based groundwater schemes, 14 surface source-based schemes under Phase-4, and 33,229 solar energy-based groundwater schemes.

Officials said the operation of 33,229 solar-powered schemes by the Yogi government is projected to save the state about Rs one lakh crore over the scheme’s duration. To support these initiatives, solar panels with a combined capacity of about 900 MW have been installed. This innovation has been recognized by the central government as the best practice.

Advertisement

In addition to cost savings, the solar energy-based schemes are expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions by approximately 13 lakh metric tons annually. Furthermore, the state can earn 390 lakh carbon credits over the next 30 years, showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.

The central government has recognized the Yogi government’s innovative use of solar energy in the Jal Jeevan Mission as a model of best practices. This initiative has become an inspirational example for the entire country, encouraging other states to adopt renewable energy solutions.