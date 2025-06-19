Over 3,000 get jobs at mega fair organized by Delhi Congress, IYC on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday

Over three thousand candidates got jobs during a mega job fair organized in Delhi by the Congress and Indian Youth Congress on the occasion of Rahul Gandhi’s birthday.

During an event at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, over 100 top companies participated in the drive to conduct on-the-spot interviews of over 10,000 candidates in which 3391 were given appointment letters, the party claimed.

Speaking at the event, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said the party had carried out extensive campaigns for over 10 days in all the 258 Block Congress Committees to register youth for the Mega Job Fair.

Echoing similar sentiments, IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib said that BJP gave us unemployment, in response to that we organized a job fair, which is not just an event but a campaign of those who believe in the vision of Rahul Gandhi.

“Today, the work that the government should have done is being done by Rahul Gandhi. Thousands of youth are saying that they have faith in him and will work for them,” he added.

Similarly, Delhi Youth Congress President Akshay Lakra said that this crowd of Rojgar Mela is not just for a fair, it is the call of that generation which has been struggling with false promises and unfulfilled intentions for years.

This huge crowd clearly says that the youth of the country do not need any mercy, they just need an opportunity. BJP and AAP governments have been in power for years, but such a Rojgar Mela never happened.