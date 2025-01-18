Over 1,000 surrendered power subsidy in HP :Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that over 1,000 people surrendered electricity subsidy in the state.and more are coming forward,”

“Sometimes tough decisions have to be made, but their positive results will be visible soon,” he stated while addressing a large public gathering at Jawali in Kangra district on Saturday The CM also highlighted ongoing initiatives to streamline subsidies and encourage financially capable individuals to opt out of them.

Attacking the previous BJP government, he accused it of distributing benefits worth Rs. 5,000 crore for electoral gains, opening 900 institutions six months before the elections without staff or budget, and lowering the quality of public services.

He said that under the previous BJP government, the state slipped to 21st position in the country in terms of quality education, and healthcare services also declined.

The CM emphasized that the current government, despite facing numerous challenges in its two-year tenure, has taken bold and reformative decisions for Vyavstha Parivartan.

He announced the up-gradation of the Kotla Police Post to a full-fledged police station. He also declared the commencement of science classes at Government Senior Secondary School Siddhpur Ghad and Trilokpur Bari and medical classes at Government Senior Secondary Schools Amlela and Paloda.

Additionally, he assured adequate funding for a multipurpose sports ground in Jawali.He said that the government would restart the Below Poverty Line (BPL) survey in April to ensure rightful beneficiaries receive their due.

Sukhu said that during last year’s disaster, the government released Rs. 4,500 crore. Special relief package was provided without any assistance from the Central government. Criticizing the BJP, he said, “Despite difficult times, the BJP failed to stand with the people of Himachal and did not secure a single rupee as a special relief from the center,” he said.

The CM said the present state government had taken numerous steps to ensure the wellbeing, including the adoption of 6,000 orphans as “Children of the State,” covering the educational expenses of 23,000 children of widows, and reintroducing the old pension scheme for 1.36 lakh government employees.

He also discussed steps to boost the rural economy, such as purchasing cow milk at Rs. 45 per liter and buffalo milk at Rs. 55 per liter, along with procurement rates of Rs. 3 per kg for cow dung, Rs. 30 per kg for naturally grown maize, and Rs. 40 per kg for wheat.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar expressed gratitude to the CM for developmental initiatives in the Jawali constituency, including boosting tourism potential. He said that the area attracts numerous migratory birds and holds great opportunities for eco-tourism.

He also praised the CM’s leadership during last year’s disaster, which included resolving lakhs of pending revenue cases through Lok Adalats and implementing policies to support farmers.

Earlier, Sukhu was accorded a warm welcome from the public at various places in Jawali during his visit.