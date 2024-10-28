Over 100 officials,others booked in corruption cases since BJP came to power in Odisha

Since the change of governance with BJP coming to power four months back in Odisha, the anti-corruption Vigilance wing of state police has booked 24 Class-1 officers among 123 persons under prevention of corruption act, an official of anti-graft wing said on Monday.

During the period from 12 June to 26 October, Odisha Vigilance has registered 88 criminal cases against 123 persons including 24 Class-I officers, 12 Class-II officers, 54 Class-III employees, 7 other public servants and 26 private persons. While 26 cases have been registered for acquisition of disproportionate assets against 29 public servants and 17 private persons including 15 Class-I officers, 6 Class-II officers, 6 Class-III employees, 2 other public servants and 17 private persons, the total disproportionate assets in all the 26 cases stand at Rs.77.28 crore, informed the officials.

Prominent among those booked under PC act are Pradeep Kumar Rath (Additional Chief Engineer, Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation, Odisha, Cuttack), Prasanna Kumar Swain (Assistant Engineer (Civil) Irrigation Division, Bhanjanagar), Tara Prasad Mishra (former Chief Engineer, Roads & Building (Civil), Odisha, Bhubaneswar), Pravas Kumar Pradhan, (Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Division, Balasore), Sunil Kumar Rout (Chief Construction Engineer, Lower Suktel Irrigation Project, Bolangir), Dharanidhar Nayak (Deputy Director of Mines, Talcher), N. V. Harihara Rao (Chief Engineer, O/o Chief Construction Engineer, Rural works Circle, Balasore), Kailash Chandra Sahu (Chief Engineer & Basin Manager, Baitarani Basin, Keonjhar), Rama Chandra Mishra (Joint Commissioner of Excise, Bhubaneswar) and Pradeep Kumar Sahu (Block Development Officer, Athagarh). Akhyamita Kartik, BDO of Golamunda Block in Kalahandi was intercepted during this period while proceeding to Koraput in her office vehicle, and a sum of Rs.5.40 lakh suspected ill-gotten cash was recovered.

In the last four months, 45 trap cases were registered against 48 public servants and 6 private persons including 7 Class-I officers, 5 Class-II officers, 35 Class-III employees, 1 other public servant and 6 private persons for demand and acceptance of bribe amounting to Rs.10.52 lakh. The anti-graft agency unmasked 17 misappropriation cases relating to misappropriation of public money and 20 public servants and 3 private persons including 2 Class-I officers, 1 Class-II officer, 13 Class-III employees, 4 other public servants and 3 private persons were booked involving misappropriation of public funds amounting to Rs.5.11crore.

During this period, 77 cases have been disposed of after investigation, out of which, charge sheets have been placed in 62 cases against 156 persons including 18 Class-I officers, 18 Class-II officers, 57 Class-III employees, 3 Class-IV employees, 9 other public servants and 51 private persons.

During this period, 32 cases have ended in conviction against 6 Class-I officers, 5 Class-II officers, 25 Class-III employees, 1 Class-IV employee and 3 private persons. Thus, altogether, 40 accused persons have been convicted during the period. Conviction rate in Vigilance cases has been around 50%. In disproportionate assets cases, the conviction rate has been 80%.

During this period, 8 public servants have been dismissed from Govt. service following their conviction in Vigilance cases, which include 1 Class-II officer and 7 Class-III employees.