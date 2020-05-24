Reporting its biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases at 6,767 in the last 24 hours,the total number of infections crossed 1.31 lakhs on Sunday.

The country has 1,31,868 cases of COVID-19 and 3,867 deaths linked to the highly infectious illness. Of these, 147 patients died in the last 24 hours. Of the 1,31,868 cases, 73,560 are active infections, while 54,440 patients have been discharged. India is the 11th worst-affected country in the world.

Maharashtra reported 2,608 new coronavirus patients on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 47,190, a health department statement said. Sixty COVID-19-related deaths were also reported in the state during the day, taking the death count to 1,577.

42 of these deaths took place since Friday evening, while 18 deaths had taken place in the last two weeks (but test results for coronavirus came later), it said.821 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 13,404. Of 47,190 cases in the state, 28,817 were reported in Mumbai. The financial capital of the country also accounts for 949 COVID-19 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the global number of novel coronavirus cases has passed 5.25 million with more than 339,000 deaths. Brazil has surpassed Russia to become the nation with the second-highest number of infections, behind only the US. Since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, 5,260,970 cases have been recorded across 196 countries and territories, with 339,758 deaths attributed to the virus.