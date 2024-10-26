Kharge’s leadership strengthened Congress’ resolve to serve public: Rahul

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on completing two years as the party chief, and said his leadership has strengthened the party’s resolve to serve the public.

Gandhi along with senior party leaders including Ajay Maken and Rajeev Shukla visited Kharge at his residence here on the occasion. The Congress chief cut a cake in their presence.

Heaping praise on him, the Leader of Opposition in a post on X wrote, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mallikarjun Kharge ji on completing two years as Congress president.”

Referring to his two year tenure as the party president, Gandhi said, “Your leadership has strengthened the party’s resolve to serve the public. Your struggle and experience inspires us. Your guidance is valuable for every ‘nyay yodha’ (warrior of justice) in protecting the Constitution and public interests.”

Extending her warm wishes, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post on X said, “Today marks two years since Mallikarjun Kharge ji became the president of the Indian National Congress.”

Lauding Kharge, Vadra said his decades long political life is an inspiration for every Congress worker.

The party general secretary in-charge of organistaion KC Venugopal also congratulated Kharge on the occasion.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Many congratulations to our beloved Mallikarjun Kharge ji on completing two years as INC president. Under his sage guidance and leadership, along with Rahul Gandhi ji’s valiant efforts, we have grown from strength to strength and mounted a formidable challenge to the devious BJP-RSS regime.”

“His experience of over five decades and the respect he commands across the political spectrum has emboldened our party greatly. Serving the party under Kharge ji has been a matter of immense fortune for me and I am confident that we will make greater leaps in the times to come,” the senior Congress leader said.