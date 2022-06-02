Ostrich approach of Govt towards targeted killings will further worsen situation in Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) leader and MP Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday warned that the “ostrich approach” of the BJP government on targeted killings in Kashmir will push the situation to a point of no return.

Farooq Abdullah was presiding over a meeting of NC’s Provincial Committee (Kashmir) in Srinagar.

Farooq Abdullah also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security scenario in the valley leading to a series of targeted killings of innocents, including members of minority communities.

Referring to the spate of targeted civilian killings and the pervasive atmosphere of fear in the valley, Dr. Farooq said, “I unequivocally condemn the brutal killing of Vijay Kumar, a Bank Manager in Kulgam. The killing spree and the pervasive fear among civilians, minorities, and other soft targets give a lie to the claims of the government that everything was Ok in Kashmir. This is not the case. While our brothers and sisters are being targeted under daylight, the government has its head in the sand. This ostrich approach will push the situation to a point of no return.”

“An employee becomes a target in a busy office, or a cop gets killed at home, if this is the new face of normalcy, I cannot say anything. We feel sorry that innocent people are being killed one after another. Minorities are being killed. Police persons are being killed. Civilians are getting killed in targeted attacks,” he further said.

Provincial Committee members echoed the sentiments of the party president and expressed concern over the crumbling security scenario in Kashmir. All the members present in the meeting unanimously passed two resolutions condemning the spate of targeted civilian killings and ED summons to party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah who reiterated the party’s stand which is to peacefully fight for the restoration of J&K’s identity and dignity.

Earlier the meeting started with paying rich tributes to Panthers Party Supremo Prof Bhim Singh.

Party vice-president Omar Abdullah and AR Rather, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzaan, GA Shah, Mubarak Gul, Shariefudin Shariq, and Hasnain Masoodi were among others who attended the meeting.