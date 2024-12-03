Orientation programme held ahead of Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit

Ahead of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, over 150 state government officials and 250 student volunteers participated in an orientation programme on Monday.

The orientation programmes for the officials entrusted with the protocol and liaison duties, as well as student volunteers, were organised at JECC, Sitapura, where the investment summit will be organised between December 9 and 11.

The orientation programme was presided over by Principal Secretary of Industries Ajitabh Sharma, Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) Dr Joga Ram, Commissioner of Industries Rohit Gupta, and other senior officials.

The protocol and liaison officials, along with the student volunteers, will help in efficiently organising the three-day mega event.

The protocol officers have been entrusted with the task of receiving the guests and delegates from the airport and accompanying them to the hotel and the venue of the summit. The officials will ensure the guests don’t encounter any hassles during their conveyance from one part of the city to another.

The student volunteers, on the other hand, will be stationed at key locations at JECC, including the registration desk, parking area, ‘May I help you’ desks, as well as dinner and cultural venues, among others.

Principal Secretary of Industries Sharma said, “Rajasthan is renowned world over for its hospitality, vibrant culture, and an ingrained belief in the tenet of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.

The orientation programmes were organised with the objective of briefing the officials and student volunteers about their respective tasks and acclimatising them to their duties ahead of the summit.

The summit will provide them with an opportunity to gain insights into the operational nitty-gritty of organising such a large-scale event.

The student volunteers who underwent the orientation were from Jaipur-based colleges and universities, including JECRC University and Poornima University, among others.

The three-day investment summit at Sitapura will witness the presence of industry captains, investors, international delegates, and diplomats from around the world.

The 3-day summit, to be held on December 9-11, will feature an inaugural session, country sessions, and 12 thematic sessions spread throughout the three days. Special conclaves on the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) community and Micro-Small-Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will also be organised during the summit.

In addition to this, Rajasthan Global Business Expo is also being organised as part of the summit.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, has been making all efforts to attract the maximum possible investment in the state.

The state government has signed MoUs for investments exceeding Rs 20 lakh crore with different firms so far through various domestic and international roadshows held in Mumbai, Delhi, South Korea, Japan, UAE, Qatar, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia, as well as through different sectoral pre-summits and district-level summits.