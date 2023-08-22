‘Organised loot and institutionalised corruption’ in Kerala under Left

Firing a fresh salvo at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Tuesday alleged that Veena illegally received crores of rupees apart from the Rs 1.72 crore stated in the order of Income Tax Interim Settlement Board(ITISB).

Addressing a press conference in Thodupuzha on Tuesday Kuzhalnadan said that Kerala is witness to ‘organised loot and institutionalised corruption’ under the Left government.

He said Veena received in her account at least twice the money that has now officially come through the documents of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board(ITISB).

He said the funds received from the mining company, CMRL without providing any IT solutions is only one aspect of the matter, Veena’s company has received money from several other firms.

“if the CPI-M denies that, I will tell you the list of the companies,” Kuzhalnadan said.

“CMRL is just one company. There could be several other companies making such payments to Veena,” Kuzhalnadan alleged.

Stating that in the Exalogic audit report, it has been said that education software is its core business, Kuzhalnadan asked, “What business does a mining company have to do with an education software company?”

He said the people of Kerala would be shocked if they come to know the entire details of the money received by Veena from various companies.

He said he has Veena’s full bank account details but refrained from making them public due to “ethical and legal” issues.

The Congress MLA also raised money laundering allegations against Veena. He said by creating shell companies, black money is laundered in a systematic manner here.

Kuzhalnadan said bribes are being paid through shell companies to a person’s bank account. “This is the modus operandi adopted here. Shell companies pay the money to a person’s account, who in turn pays the 18 per cent GST to the government. Through this method, black money is laundered in a systematic manner,” Kuzhalnadan added.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted a raid at the residence of senior CPI- M leader and former local self-government minister AC Moideen at Wadakkancheerry in Thrissur as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering related to the Karuvannur Cooperative bank loan scam.

According to ED sources, several depositors have provided statements to the agency, claiming that the accused individuals in the case had close ties to Moideen. They have also expressed suspicions that Moideen was fully aware of the scam but did not take any action.