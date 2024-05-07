Cong, SP and entire INDIA bloc are anti-Hindu, anti-Ram: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the entire INDIA bloc alliance are anti-Hindu and anti-Ram.

Addressing the media at his official residence before departing for the election campaign, Yogi Adityanath also criticized the statements made by SP leader Prof Ram Gopal Yadav and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

He claimed: “These are the people who open fire at Ram devotees, question the existence of Lord Ram and challenge his divine power. Expecting from them that they would honor India’s faith, national heroes, and show reverence for the esteemed freedom fighters who played pivotal roles in our independence struggle is futile.”

He further alleged that whether it is Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, RJD, or the National Conference, all have opposed the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “They are against Hindus and the Sanatan faith. They are the ones that nurture the policy of appeasement. These supporters of terrorism behave contrary to the ideals of Lord Ram,” he claimed.

“People associated with the Congress and the INDIA bloc have tried from the beginning to stall the verdict from the Honourable Court in the case of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. These people used to act as barriers and create obstacles,” he said.

He said that under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a grand temple was built in Ayodhya. “Millions of devotees from across the nation and around the globe are flocking to express their faith and witness the rejuvenated Ayodhya,” he said.

In response to the remarks made by Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, he said that they exemplify the true nature of the INDIA bloc.

“These individuals not only manipulate India’s faith for political gain but also challenge the divine authority of Lord Ram. History attests that those who have dared to challenge divine authority have met with adversity,” he said.

“The PM is also saying that the parties associated with the INDIA bloc will attempt to make a dent in the reservation of backward, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. Their manifesto mentions this. When the Congress-led UPA government was in power, the RJD and the SP were its constituent parties. At that time, these people formed the Ranganath Mishra and Sachar Committees,” he added.

He further said that the Ranganath Mishra Committee suggested giving 6 per cent reservation to Muslims out of 27 percent meant for OBCs. At that time, the BJP had strongly opposed this stating that reservation cannot be done on the basis of religion. Then, the Sachar Committee was formed to attempt to intervene in the reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, he said.

He mentioned that the opposition parties also tried to include some castes of Muslims in the Scheduled Castes and Tribes, which was opposed by the BJP, as Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was also against reservations based on religion.

Yogi expressed concern that despite efforts to safeguard the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Castes, parties like Congress, SP, and RJD may attempt to diminish their reservation privileges and redistribute them to minorities whenever they have the chance.