Over 80 Air India Express flights cancelled after crew members go on mass sick leave

In three days, third Air India Express flight develops snag
In three days, another Air India Express flight was reported to have developed a snag. The flight with 170 passengers…
Some 300 staffers reported sick at the last minute and switched off their mobile phones.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 8, 2024 12:22 pm
Full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday after a Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight from Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, made an emergency landing due to a technical snag.
Amid the losses that the aviation sector incurred during the Covid pandemic, Air India Express, India's first budget airline on regional international routes, reported a net loss - for the first time in seven years - of Rs 72.33 crore in FY2022, against a net profit of Rs 98.21 crore in FY2021.
