Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka among Cong’s star campaigners in Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the grand old party’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

According to a list of 40 star campaigners forwarded to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, a copy of which was released by the party’s Delhi unit on Tuesday, besides Kharge, Sonia, Rahul and Vadra, it included the names of Venugopal, senior party leaders Ajay Maken, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Dipak Babaria, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Sachin Pilot.

The list also includes the names of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The other prominent names in the list are Harish Rawat, Pramod Tiwari, Subhash Chopra, Haroon Yusuf, Alka Lamba, Rajesh Lilothia and Sandeep Dikshit.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress said the star campaigners will participate in road shows and address various meetings for the Congress and INDIA bloc candidates in all the seven Lok Sabha seats.

Both Congress and AAP will jointly campaign in all the seven seats, it added.

Voting for the seven Lok Sabha seats is scheduled to take place on 25th May.