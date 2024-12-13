Organisational strength, PM’s leadership will win BJP Delhi polls: Smriti

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday that BJP’s symbol ‘Lotus’ is the political identity of its leaders.

The BJP leader said this while installing nameplates of the party leaders and hoisting flags ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly polls at the booth level. She said the BJP’s greatest strength lies in its organisation and workers, and expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the party would ensure victory in the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

She said, “As the PM often says we fight elections at the booth level and connect with people. When we strengthen the booth, we strengthen the region.” On the fourth day of BJP’s ongoing campaign, the party honoured booth workers under the “Booth Empowerment Department”.

Irani installed nameplates and hoisted the BJP flag at the residences of the party’s senior-most leader, Vijay Kumar Malhotra, and former Union Minister Vijay Goel. Similarly, National President of the Women’s Wing of the BJP Vanathi Srinivasan installed nameplates and hoisted flags at the residences of Municipal Councilor Shikha Rai, District President Rajeev Rana, and Delhi Media Relations Chief Vikram Mittal.

Srinivasan said, “The BJP is continuously strengthening its booths across Delhi. Wherever we go, we see widespread dissatisfaction among locals against the current government. In the upcoming assembly elections, the people of Delhi see the BJP as a beacon of trust and hope.”

“Delhi is on the path of getting a double-engine government under the BJP. The trust the people once placed in Arvind Kejriwal has only led to betrayal and deception for Delhi,” she added.