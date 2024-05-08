Opposition wants to come to power on false promises: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati fiercely targeted Opposition parties alleging that they want to come to power by adopting Sam, Daam, Dand, Bhed.

She said false promises have been made in the manifestos of Congress and BJP but don’t fall into its trap. “The guarantee of ‘Acche Din’ has not been fulfilled even in 10 years. The BSP does not make manifesto, but shows development work on the ground”.

She claimed if the BSP government is formed, it would do concrete work like in UP.

Mayawati was addressing a public meeting held in Madhoganj on Wednesday.

She said under the guise of Hindutva, atrocities are being committed on the Muslim community.

She said the BJP has come to power at the Center and most of the states, but due to their casteist policies, it would not easily come to power at the Centre. “If fair elections are held and there is no manipulation in the voting machines, these BJP guarantees or election promises will not be of any use,” she said.

The BSP chief alleged that the BJP has not fulfilled one-fourth of the promises it had made. “BJP has only done the work of enriching the capitalists and wealthy people. Like Congress, the BJP too, due to casteist and communal thinking, there has been no development of Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and people of other minority communities in the entire country. The quota of Dalits, tribals and other backward classes has not yet been filled in the entire country. Reservations in promotion of Scheduled Caste people in government jobs have also been abolished,” she said.

Mayawati said due to BJP governments, the condition of Muslims is very bad. Atrocities are also being committed on them under the guise of Hindutva.

She said the condition of upper caste people is no better. Referring to Brahmins, she said ever since the BJP government was formed in UP, there has been a lot of exploitation and oppression of the Brahmin community. The Brahmin community has had to face problems at every level.

In the public meeting, the BSP chief said that the Central government is giving a little ration to the poor. In return, the BJP people are going from village to village saying we have given free ration and now vote for us.

Mayawati said the poor have to be told that the free ration given is not going to bring permanent benefits.

She said even the country’s borders are not secure. This is a matter of great concern. We have to stop Congress, the BJP and the SP from coming to power in the Lok Sabha elections being held in the country. Now everyone is aware of their wrong policies, because the public has tried all these parties.