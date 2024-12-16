Opposition uproar leads to hour-long adjournment in UP assembly

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on the first day of its Winter Session on Monday, leading to the house being adjourned for an hour during Question Hour.

The opposition, particularly members of the Samajwadi Party (SP), rushed to the well of the house, raising slogans against the government.

Advertisement

Leader of the Opposition, Mata Prasad Pandey, demanded an immediate discussion on the recent violence in Sambhal and Bahraich.

Advertisement

However, Speaker Satish Mahana directed them to raise the issue during Zero Hour through adjournment notices.

Despite repeated appeals by the Speaker, the SP members refused to relent. Frustrated by the commotion, the Speaker threw his headphones in exasperation and adjourned the house at 11:20 am for an hour.

The Speaker noted that this was the first time in the past three years that the house had been adjourned for such a prolonged period due to opposition protests.

Even after the adjournment, SP members continued their dharna inside the assembly.