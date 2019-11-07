With the price of onion hitting Rs 100 per kg in the national capital, the opposition BJP and the Congress on Thursday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for the increase in price.

While the Delhi Congress held a protest march against the Delhi government’s failure to control the soaring prices of onion, BJP MLA met Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal over the issue.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Subhash Chopra led a demonstration outside the Delhi Secretariat, along with several party leaders.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta led a delegation of common men to the LG demanding high level inquiry into “onion scam”.

Gupta, also the leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, submitted a memorandum to the LG protesting against the “anti-people attitude” of the Kejriwal Government.

“The Delhi government has failed to tackle the problem of shortage of onion forcing public to buy it at the rate of Rs 100 per kg. It turned deaf ears when the Central Government repeatedly requested it to buy onion at the rate of Rs 15.90 per kg out of its buffer stock of 57,000 Metric Tonne for making onion available in Delhi during lean period,” Gupta told media.

The delegation demanded high level inquiry to investigate into the onion scam committed by the Kejriwal Government, he said.

The delegation alleged that the “AAP government deliberately created an artificial onion crisis by conniving with wholesale onion dealers so that they could mint crores of rupees by selling it in black market.”

Gupta said the LG assured him to look into the matter for necessary action.