Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition, on Monday raised the issue of the sharp rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG in Rajya Sabha. He also demanded that the Upper House discuss this “burning subject” as people are suffering.

Kharge gave a notice under Section 267 to suspend the legislative business of the House and discuss the issue of rise in prices of petroleum products.

M Venkaiah Naidu, the Rajya Sabha Chairman, did not accept the notice and said the matter can be raised during the discussion on the appropriation bill. He said enough opportunities will be there to discuss this issue during this part of the Budget session.

However, Naidu allowed Kharge to mention the issue in the House.

“This is very important issue and it is a burning subject. Throughout the country, people are agitated,” Kharge said.

The senior Congress leader said petrol prices have touched nearly Rs 100 a litre while diesel rates are more than Rs 80 per litre and LPG prices have also increased.

Kharge said the government has collected Rs 21 lakh crore by putting excise duty and cess on petroleum products.

He said farmers and people are suffering because of rise in prices.

Kharge pressed for holding a discussion on this issue, but Naidu did not allow.

The Parliament reconvened on Monday for the second part of the Budget Session at a time when most political parties are busy with the Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

