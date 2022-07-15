Opposition calls for meeting ahead of Monsoon session on Sunday

To discuss the strategy for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, set to commence from July 18, the opposition has decided to hold a meeting on Sunday.

Apart from meeting for a joint strategy for the upcoming Monsoon Session, the candidate for the post of Vice President will also be discussed in the meeting.

The invite has also been extended to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as this time the opposition ranks will have the TRS too.

After supporting the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, the TRS, which was considered close to the ruling dispensation at the Centre, is likely to join the opposition ranks.

The reason for TRS’ distancing from the Centre is the BJP’s move to make inroads in Telangana.

All this began over the issue of procurement of parboiled rice and eventually as the BJP escalated its attempt to make itself strong in the state, the (TRS) has now taken an aggressive stance against the BJP.

Later, the relations soured after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived for the BJP national executive meet that took place recently. Instead, KCR went ahead receiving opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The opposition unity in the Presidential poll has been exposed after Congress allies like Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Shiv Sena officially announced its support for NDA Candidate Draupadi Murmu.

Apart from opposition, the Government has also called an all-party meeting on 17 July, Sunday at 11 am where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, according to Lok Sabha Secratariat, both Houses of Parliament will meet from July 18 and the session will conclude on August 13.

Last year’s Monsoon session ended on a stormy note as Opposition parties had disrupted both Houses over the government’s unwillingness to allow discussion on the Pegasus snooping scandal, the farmers’ protests, and the rise in prices, especially of auto fuels.

Both the Presidential elections and polling for the new Vice-President of the country will also be held during the Monsoon session 2022.

The 11th presidential election will be held on the first day of the Monsoon session which will be followed by the counting of votes on 21 July. The new president will be administered the oath of office in the central hall of Parliament on 25 July. NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha are in fray for the country’s top most Constitutional post.