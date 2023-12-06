Opposition bloc INDIA discusses strategy for 2024 LS polls

A meeting of the Opposition alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), was held here on Wednesday to discuss evolve a roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, the meeting of the heads of the political parties, which are part of the INDIA, will be held in the third week of December.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Mahua Maji and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chuadhary, among others attended the meeting convened by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here.

Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi and party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present at the meeting.

According to party sources, leaders of 17 political parties from the Opposition alliance including the Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) attended the meeting.

Before the meeting, AAP leader Chadha said that the discussion would be focused on 2024 Lok Sabha polls and how to take the INDIA alliance forward. “We have to unitedly fight the elections. Together we have to make a better blueprint for the country,” he added.

Notably, the meeting of the INDIA bloc comes in the wake of BJP’s landslide victory in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The INDIA is an umbrella of the Opposition which was formed in July this year to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.