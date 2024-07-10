Oppn walks out of Kerala assembly over police response to crimes against women and children

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday witnessed stormy scenes after Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) legislator KK Rema raised the issue of frequent incidents of attacks against women and children.

Seeking leave for the adjournment motion, Rema raised the issue of women’s safety, citing different incidents. She said in the assembly that incidents of violence against women and children are on the rise in the state.

As the Speaker denied permission for the adjournment motion, the Opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly in protest against the government’s decision.

Rema based her arguments on four recent cases of atrocities against women, including an attack on a Dalit girl at Thaikkattusseri in Aroor, where a 19-year-old Dalit girl was brutally attacked in public by their neighbours on July 7. “I want to know why the primary accused, Shaiju, has not been arrested,” she asked. She also alleged that Shaiju is a member of the CPI-M.

Rema also highlighted an incident of abuse at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on February 29. “A syndicate member and a Left leader abused a student. She filed a complaint with the party, but they did not act on it. Subsequently, she lodged a police complaint. Despite this, he continues to hold the position of student welfare director on campus without any action taken against him. The government is still supporting the accused,” Rema alleged.

The RMP legislator also questioned the inaction in another incident at Sree Sankaracharya College Kalady, where S Rohith, a former leader of the Student Federation of India (SFI), the student organisation of the CPI-M, allegedly morphed the photos of a student and posted them on social media. The girl complained to the police and registered a case against him. He is still holding the position of the student welfare director of the campus as no action has been taken against him. The government is still supporting the accused,” Rema alleged.

Rema also recalled the Vandiperiyar and Walayar twin murder incidents, the actor abduction case, and the Hema Commission report which is yet to be made public.

When Rema compared the case against the KCA cricket coach with that of Brij Bhushan, the former Wrestling Federation of India chief, members from the treasury bench, including Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, V Joy, and M Noushad, tried to interrupt her.

Health Minister Veena George, replying to the notice for adjournment motion on behalf of the Chief Minister, categorically stated that the Left government has only one position as far as women’s safety is concerned — stringent action against perpetrators.

Veena George said that the Opposition’s adjournment notice had no merit. It merely sought to politicise the condemnable attack on the Dalit girl.

“A case has already been filed in the Thaikkattuserry case, and two culprits have been arrested. The police investigation into the CUSAT case is in its final stages. Besides, six cases have been charged against the KCA coach,” Veena George said.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said Health Minister Veena George’s reply didn’t sound true. He said George’s actions contradicted her claim about protecting the rights of women and children. “Veena George had transferred a nurse from Kozhikode to Idukki for testifying against the accused in the infamous ICU rape case. The nurse had to move the High Court to get relief,” he said.

Satheesan also pointed at grave delay on the part of the police in the Thaikkattuserry case. The police only acted after 48 hours when the media highlighted atrocities against the woman. He also took a jibe at Veena George for giving a rousing reception to a KAPPA convict who faces 12 criminal cases.