Legislation opens doors for private universities in Kerala

In a significant move that is set to reshape Kerala’s education landscape, the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the Kerala State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025 paving the way for setting up of private universities in the state.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote following an intense debate on Monday and Tuesday, during which nearly 1,400 amendments were introduced. It was presented in the assembly earlier this month and referred to a subject committee for review. Higher Education Minister Bindu moved the motion to pass the Bill.

The Bill is designed to regulate the establishment and functioning of private universities in Kerala, ensuring that they adhere to the state’s educational standards and serve the local community’s needs.

The Bill, which underwent scrutiny by the Subject Committee, was met with heated debates and strong opposition concerns before being passed.

Minister Bindu defended the Bill, calling it a progressive step for Kerala’s education sector. She assured that strict regulations would be in place to maintain academic standards in private universities

Several amendments were proposed by the Opposition parties, particularly regarding fee structures and admission policies. Though the Opposition did not oppose the Bill in principle, they expressed reservations over the Bill. However, Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) legislator KK. Rema voiced strong objections to the Bill . She demanded its complete withdrawal.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan raised concerns over how private universities would impact public universities and colleges. He urged the government to conduct a thorough study before its implementation. “The state should prioritize public universities and ensure that private institutions do not operate without accountability,” Satheesan said.

The higher education minister, in her reply, said the private universities would be allowed in the state only with strict social regulations and vigilant interventions

The CPI-M-led Left government is rolling out the red carpet for private universities in the state by forgetting about all the blood-stained big struggles the party undertook against opening up higher education for the private sector. The Private University Bill was passed as a continuation of the policy document presented by CM Pinarayi Vijayan at the CPI-M state conference in Ernakulam.