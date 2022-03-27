Operational control centre of RRTS to be set up at Duhai depot

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) today said the construction work of the Administrative Building of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) being built at Duhai Depot, Ghaziabad has almost completed for the operation of India’s first Regional Rail.

An NCRTC spokesperson said this building will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology, along with various modern systems, state-of-the-art labs, simulator rooms, central work and various equipment rooms.

This building is designed to have multiple rooms/facilities, which include labs for various sophisticated systems such as Automated Fare Collection (AFC) Lab, Platform Screen Door (PSD) Lab, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Lab, Telecom Lab etc, and Equipment Rooms Such as Signal Equipment Room and Telecom Equipment Room, IT Server Room, Bridge Management System (BMS) Panel Room etc.

This administrative building will also be equipped with a train simulator room, where information about the operations of the train and its system along with training on how to deal in real-time and real situations will be imparted to the trainees.

A lecture hall, conference room and library are also being built here for the trainees and officials. The basement of the building will also have a recreation room and a cafeteria for entertainment and food services.

Duhai Depot is part of the Priority Section of RRTS that covers an area of 17 km from Sahibabad to Duhai in Ghaziabad. Hence, the functioning of Duhai Depot is being expedited for the upcoming operations. The work of laying the RRTS track and installation of OHE at the depot is being completed on a priority basis.

The operational control centre of the RRTS corridor will also be set up at this depot. All the administration work of this depot will be undertaken through this administrative building.

One more depot and one stabling yard for RRTS trains are being set up at Modipuram and Jangpura respectively.

The interiors of the Regional rail train coaches featuring its commuter-centric facilities were recently unveiled at the Duhai depot. The coaches will soon be delivered to the depot from Savli in Gujarat. The maintenance and subsequent cleaning facilities of the RRTS trains will be provided at this depot.

NCRTC, through its ambitious RRTS project, endeavours to make the overall experience of the commuters pleasant and enjoyable and encourage people to use public transport.

This year, NCRTC will begin trial runs on the Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

In a first-of-its-kind system in which trains, with a design speed of 180 kmph. The trains will be available every 5 – 10 minutes and cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in 55 minutes with 14 stoppages.

NCRTC has taken the initiative of building a huge ‘network-of-networks’ by seamlessly connecting the various public transit systems in NCR.

RRTS stations will have seamless integration with Metro stations, railway stations, bus depots, wherever possible. RRTS will bring people and places closer across the National Capital Region and further enable sustainable and balanced development of the region.

RRTS will prove to be the most energy-efficient futuristic transit system that will bring in a new era of seamlessly connected mega regions.

The work on the entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is in full swing, which will have 25 stations in total, including 2 Depots at Duhai and Modipuram and 1 Stabling yard at Jungpura.

The 17 km Priority Section, between Sahibabad to Duhai, is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025. The civil work on the Priority Section, having a total of 5 stations, is nearing completion. Track laying activities along with Overhead Electrical Equipment’s (OHE) installation are going on the elevated viaduct.

All the 5 RRTS stations in the Priority Section i.e., Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot have started taking shape.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor RRTS corridor is expected to have a daily ridership of around 8 lakh passengers.