NCRTC unveils state-of-the-art coach for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) today unveiled state-of-the-art RRTS train’s commuter centric features.

Vinay Kumar Singh, MD, NCRTC, unveiled the modern and commuter-centric interiors of India’s first Regional Rail at its Duhai Depot, Ghaziabad.

On this occasion, Singh said, “We have always prioritized commuter convenience since the inception of the country’s first RRTS project. Our teams have studied the commuter needs for regional travel and worked on providing several customized amenities which will go a long way in providing a reliable mode of travel.

The entire infrastructure, be it trains or stations, have been designed to ensure safety, ease of access, and travel comfort for commuters. RRTS will be the first choice of people for the safe and efficient regional commute.”

The modern Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) trains will have ergonomically designed 2×2 transverse seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC) and other amenities.

The air-conditioned RRTS trains will have Standard as well as Premium class (one coach per train) along with one coach reserved for women commuters.

As per the PM’s initiative of ‘Make in India’, 100 per cent of coaches for RRTS are being manufactured in India. These world-class train sets are being manufactured at an Alstom located in Savli, Gujarat.

The delivery of these semi high-speed aerodynamic trains, with distributed power, will start soon in the coming months.

The manufacturing facility at Savli will be delivering a total of 210 cars for the first RRTS corridor in the country.

This year, NCRTC will begin trial runs on the Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

In a first-of-its-kind system in which trains, with a design speed of 180 kmph. The trains will be available every 5 – 10 minutes and cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in 55 minutes with 14 stoppages.

NCRTC has taken the initiative of building a huge ‘network-of-networks’ by seamlessly connecting the various public transit systems in NCR.

RRTS stations will have seamless integration with Metro stations, railway stations, bus depots, wherever possible. RRTS will bring people and places closer across the National Capital Region and further enable sustainable and balanced development of the region.

RRTS will prove to be the most energy-efficient futuristic transit system that will bring in a new era of seamlessly connected mega regions.

The work on the entire 82-km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is in full swing, which will have 25 stations in total, including 2 Depots at Duhai & Modipuram and 1 Stabling yard at Jungpura.

NCRTC has completed about 80 per cent of the foundation work of the elevated section. More than 1400 piers on 40 km stretch and 18 km of viaduct have been constructed so far, most of which is in the Priority Section.

The 17 km Priority Section, between Sahibabad to Duhai, is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025. The civil work on the Priority Section, having a total of 5 stations, is nearing completion. Track laying activities along with Overhead Electrical Equipment’s (OHE) installation are going on the elevated viaduct.

All the 5 RRTS stations in the Priority Section i.e., Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot have started taking shape.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor RRTS corridor is expected to have a daily ridership of around 8 lakh passengers.