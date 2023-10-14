Operation Ajay: Second batch of 235 Indian nationals from Israel land in Delhi

A second flight under Operation Ajay, carrying 235 Indian nationals from Tel Aviv, Israel, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday Morning.

Welcoming the evacuated Indian nationals was Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, who greeted them with a warm handshake and folded hands

People were seen hugging and embracing their families and relatives as they arrived back in New Delhi with a feeling of relief but minds full of ordeal.

As many as 447 Indian nationals, who were stranded amid the raging Israel-Hamas war have been brought back to India under ‘Operation Ajay’.

“Second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals takes off from Israel’s Tel Aviv,” posted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on X, on Friday-Saturday intervening night.

“Operation Ajay” was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday.

The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also visited the 24/7 control room set up in New Delhi as part of Operation Ajay. He said India continues to monitor the situation in Israel and provide necessary information and assistance. He further said the government is always committed to the safety of Indians abroad.

