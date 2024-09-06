Only one woman in a family to get Rs 1500 under Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana in Himachal

Under the much-publicized Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana of the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government of Himachal Pradesh, the government has canceled 2384 applications.

The government has found these women applicants ineligible, after which this action has been taken.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Colonel Dhaniram Shandil said this in the assembly on Friday in response to a joint question asked by MLAs Rakesh Jamwal, Sukhram Chaudhary, Randhir Sharma, Pawan Kajal and Vinod Kumar.

Shandil said that under this scheme, only one woman from a family in the state will get the honorarium of Rs 1500.

He said that at present 28249 women in the state are being given honorarium of Rs 1500.

Furthermore, 2,45,881 women receiving social security pension are being provided benefits by increasing the amount of pension they were receiving earlier.

He said that in Lahaul Spiti, 1006 women are being given an amount of Rs 1500 under Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi since January this year and Rs 1.20 crore has been spent on this so far.

The minister said that there was a delay in the verification of applications due to the election code of conduct.

He said that this scheme is also being emulated in states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, as this scheme is making women financially prosperous.

He informed that till July 31, 788784 women in the state have applied for an amount of Rs 1500 under this scheme.

In the current financial year, a budget provision of Rs 22.84 crore has been made under this scheme, he added.

MLA Rakesh Jamwal said that Congress had promised to give a Samman Rashi of Rs 1500 each to all women between the ages of 18 and 60, but after coming to power, the government has backtracked from it.

He said that the government has imposed many such conditions, due to which most of the women have become ineligible.