Only negative people can give slogan like this: Akhilesh Yadav on Yogi’s slogan ‘Batoge to Katoge’.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said BJP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given the worst undemocratic and unconstitutional slogan in history.

“Only negative people can give the slogan of ‘Batoge to Katoge ( If we divide, we will be cut )’. This slogan was given after learning from the British policy of divide and rule. ”, he said, adding that people of BJP are traders of fear. ”They create fear and trade in fear,” he alleged.

The SP President was addressing a public meeting in support of the party candidate for the Sisamau assembly bypolls here on Wednesday.

Polling for Sisamau along with 8 other assembly seats will be held on November 20.

In a veiled attack on CM Yogi Adityanath, the SP President said a person becomes great by his thoughts but some people start considering themselves great by changing their clothes.

“People become saints by thoughts and words and not by changing clothes. The public will destroy those who lie and mislead,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said that ”this election is an election to provide justice”.

He said ”SP people will neither fear nor bow down, they will fight against injustice and win. We are fighting to save the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and the democracy of the country. The Constitution is our shield, our security, our protective shield and our lifeline.”

Akhilesh said today, the Supreme Court has taken a historic decision regarding the bulldozer proceedings and has stopped this act of the BJP government.

“The Supreme Court has made serious remarks against the bulldozer action of this government. We welcome and congratulate the decision of the Supreme Court. After this decision, no poor or victim’s house will be demolished now. The unconstitutional actions of the BJP government will be stopped. Even before today’s decision, the Supreme Court has imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on the BJP government for wrongly demolishing houses with bulldozers and has directed to take action against the officials,” he said.

He said earlier the police used to catch thieves, now it is the police who are catching the police. ”The amount of loot and corruption happening in the BJP government had never happened before. Women are most unsafe in this government. Injustice is being done to them. Women are not getting justice. Incidents of crime against women in the country are happening in Uttar Pradesh. Due to lack of justice in the BJP government, women are forced to commit suicide in front of the Chief Minister’s residence,” he alleged.

Never before had so many incidents of self-immolation taken place in front of the Chief Minister’s residence, he further claimed.