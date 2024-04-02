Only BJP can send corrupt people and mafia to jail: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said: “Our generation considers itself fortunate because we have seen a changing India.”

He claimed before 2014, there was mistrust and chaos in the country. The common people had lost faith in the government, power, and politicians. In such a situation, the world had stopped respecting Indians and that was a period when farmers were committing suicide. The youth were forced to migrate. Extremism and Naxalism were dominant in the country. The picture of the country changed after 2014, he said.

“Today, the world is seeing a new India where security, prosperity, employment opportunities for the youth are top priorities. The nation’s prestige has soared in the world and people proudly assert their identity as an Indian, buoyed by the leadership of the world’s most popular politician, Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the CM claimed.

Advertisement

Yogi was addressing the Prabuddha conference in Pilibhit on Tuesday. He appealed to voters to cast their mandate in favor of minister and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Jitin Prasad in the coming polls.

The Chief Minister said the youth are now establishing their start-ups instead of migrating elsewhere. He emphasised that daughters are no longer feeling unsafe; rather, they are contributing to India’s security by becoming fighter pilots. He also highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Indians are earning global respect. He said that the nation’s borders are secure, and terrorism in Kashmir, extremism, and Naxalism in the North-Eastern states have been eradicated, leading to a more secure environment. Besides, criminal elements and mafia have been suppressed in the state, ensuring safety for daughters some of whom have ventured into entrepreneurship. The state is free of riots now and maintains effective control over curfews. The Kanwar Yatra is also conducted successfully with much fanfare.

He said that India is advancing on the path of progress by effectively blending its rich heritage with development initiatives. By approving all the proposals for the establishment of medical colleges, the construction of roads and bridges in Pilibhit, the government is making efforts to integrate the region with the new stream of development. Besides, the government is also working to promote Pilibhit as an excellent destination for eco-tourism.

“In Pilibhit, electric fencing has been done around farmers’ lands lying in the middle of the forest to prevent human-wildlife conflict. Apart from this, the state government has implemented the system of compensation for food providers by including the loss of life in the category of disaster to save farmers from wild animals,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the reins of the country in 2014, India was ranked as the 11th economy of the world. At that time, the country was considered a backward country. Today, the country has become the fifth-largest economy. It will become the third largest economy in the world in just 3 years of the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This time, this election is between “Family First vs Nation First” and “Mafia rule vs law and order”.

The CM said that be it the Samajwadi Party or the Congress, their party presidents typically hail from one particular family. In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who comes from an ordinary poor family is poised to dedicate his entire life to the service of the nation. He considers India’s 140 crore people as his family.

He said that during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party, instead of seeking employment, the youth resorted to wielding guns. “If people from the SP, Congress, and the BSP come to power in the state, they will bring mafia rule with them, whereas the BJP believes in the rule of law. This election is being held on the plank of corruption versus zero tolerance,” he remarked.

He said that a government with a strong will is needed today to put corrupt people and mafia elements in jail. Such measures can only be implemented under the leadership of the BJP, he added.