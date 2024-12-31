One-year target set for TB Mukt Haryana

Haryana Health Minister Kumari Arti Singh Rao has said that the campaign to eliminate TB from the state will run till March 25, 2025, and the target has been set to eliminate TB in one year by December 2025.

The Minister called upon the people to cooperate in the TB Eradication Campaign.

Advertisement

She said that the 100-day TB Mukt Campaign has been launched at the state level from December 7, 2024. She said that the present state government has set a target to eliminate TB from the state by December 2025.

Advertisement

The Minister informed that during this campaign, the team of the Health Department is identifying TB patients by going to every city and village in every district. In this, the patients diagnosed with TB are being provided tests and medicines free of cost under the government scheme.

The Health Minister said that the Department is making dedicated efforts to realize Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s vision of TB-Mukt Haryana.

She said that the medical officers of the state should not consider this campaign as just a duty but should work with full commitment.

She informed that under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, the government also gives an incentive amount of Rs 1000 per month to TB patients till the treatment is over.

Kumari Arti Singh Rao said that under this campaign, doctors should also encourage citizens to become Nikshay Mitra and give them information about the Nikshay portal.

The Health Minister has also appealed to the citizens of the state to come forward for health checkups under the TB-free campaign being run across the state.

She said that the initial symptom of TB is cough. Coughing for more than two weeks, frequent sweating, fatigue, weight loss, difficulty in breathing, and fever are the main symptoms of TB.

In such a situation, citizens must get their health checked and cooperate with the health department team. Only with everyone’s cooperation will we be able to eliminate TB from the state in the next year, said Kumari Arti Singh Rao.