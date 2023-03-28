One-time option for Ukraine-returned to complete MBBS: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the students who returned to India in the wake of Russian invasion of Ukraine will be offered a single chance to clear the MBBS final, both Part I & Part II Examinations (Theory and Practical) without being enrolled in any existing medical colleges.

The Centre told a bench of Justice B R Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath that “The students may be offered a single chance to clear the MBBS Final, both Part I & Part II Examinations (Both Theory and Practical) as per existing NMC Syllabus and guidelines without being enrolled in any of the existing Indian Medical Colleges.

They can give and clear the examination within a period of one year. Part I, followed by Part II after one year. Part II will be allowed only after Part I is cleared.”

Appearing for the Central government, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, told the bench that the theory examination could be conducted centrally and physically, on the pattern of Indian MBBS examination and practical could be conducted by some designated government medical colleges, assigned the responsibility.

Upon clearing the Part I and Part II examinations, they will undergo two year of compulsory rotatory internship, first year will be free without any remuneration and the second year paid as has been decided by NMC for the previous cases.

The Centre has said that the committee that dealt with the issue has emphasised that this will be strictly a one- time option and would not be precedent for similar decisions in future and shall be applicable only for the present matter before the court. The court was told that the committee, as directed by the court, deliberated on the issues on three occasions – January 11, February 2 and March 2.

In the meeting held on February 2 and March 2, the representative from the various States and Union Territories along with the NMC had also joined the meeting and expressed their reservation on accommodating them in medical colleges mid-way during the course given the quality of education and training that the FMGs might have.

In view of the Centre’s decision to give one time option to Ukraine returned students to clear their MBBS, the court disposed of a batch of petitions filed by these students.

The Court had earlier asked the Central government to constitute a committee of experts to find out solutions for the students’ situations. The court remarked that these students can be a national asset when the country is facing a dearth of doctors.

The court suggested this while o considering a batch of petitions by the students, who had completed their courses online and secured completion certificates from foreign universities but could not complete clinical training.