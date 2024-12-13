One Nation-One Election: Omar for transparent debate in Parliament

Reacting to the ‘One Nation-One Election’ proposal, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday that there was a need for a transparent and open discussion on the move. It stressed it should not replicate the contentious process surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The chief minister said the proposal approved by the Central cabinet has not come before the Parliament as yet. It will be debated in the House. The discussion must be transparent and it shouldn’t resemble what happened with the Article 370 abolition Bill in 2019.

Advertisement

As far as the National Conference (NC) is concerned, we will sit and form an opinion on it and tell our MPs about the party’s stand on the issue, he said, underlining the importance of public discourse and transparency. “It needs to be talked about openly.”

Advertisement

The ”One Nation, One Election’ initiative that proposes simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies has sparked a nationwide debate.

Meanwhile, NC MP Mian Altaf opposed the proposal saying it tinkers with the democratic framework of the country.