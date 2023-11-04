One killed, two injured as Navy copter crashes in Kochi

A navy sailor died when a Chetak helicopter crashed on the runway of INS Garuda, the naval air Base under the Southern Naval Command at Willingdon Island in Kochi, on Saturday.

“A Chetak helicopter met with a ground accident today during maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda, Kochi, resulting in the unfortunate loss of life of one the ground crew,” the Navy said in a press release.

The chopper’s rotor blades struck the naval official on the runway, causing his death, according to reports.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Yogeender from Madhya Pradesh. The pilot and co-pilot of the helicopter sustained injuries in the accident. They were admitted to INHS Sanjeevani, the release said.

The South Naval Command has ordered a probe into the incident

Initial reports said the helicopter crashed during a training session due to a technical snag. However, the Navy said the incident occurred during maintenance taxi checks.