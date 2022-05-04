One killed, 3 injured in blast at industrial unit in Hyderabad

One worker was killed and three others were injured in an explosion at a steel factory in IDA Bollarum on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The explosion of the boiler is thought to be the cause of the tragedy.

The injured were sent to a hospital in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally district, where their condition is described as critical.

Hemanth was the name of the deceased (28). The body was taken to a government hospital in Patancheru where it would be autopsied.

Police were dispatched to the scene and began an investigation.

The reason of the explosion and other data are still unknown.

IDA Bollarum is an industrial cluster in the Sangareddy district of Hyderabad that has had some recent industrial accidents.

(with inputs from IANS)