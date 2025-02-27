Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-562: Live results for February 27, 2025! Check them here

The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results for the Karunya Plus KN-562 lucky draw held on Thursday, 27 February 2025.

The much-awaited announcement took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM.

The first prize of ₹80 lakh was bagged by ticket number PF 332063, bringing a life-changing moment for the lucky winner.

The second prize of ₹10 lakh went to ticket number PK 887721.

Eleven participants won the third prize of ₹1 lakh each. The winning ticket numbers are for Kerala lottery on February 27, 2025 are:

– PA 321785

– PB 705392

– PC 800534

– PD 906013

– PE 649017

– PF 359018

– PG 143926

– PH 638035

– PJ 373208

– PK 472663

– PL 467088

For more winning numbers, check their official website.

The Karunya Plus KN-562 is part of Kerala’s weekly lottery scheme, one of the seven draws conducted every week. The series consists of 12 different codes, with the series updated weekly. A total of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase, offering participants a chance to win exciting cash prizes.

The Kerala Lottery is widely popular across the state, known for its transparent system and significant cash rewards. The revenue generated through ticket sales supports various social welfare initiatives by the Kerala government.

Winners can claim their prize by submitting the winning ticket along with proper identification documents at any authorized lottery center or the Kerala State Lottery Department office.

You should claim the prizes within 30 days of the draw date.

The Kerala Lottery is a beacon of hope for many, offering not only cash prizes but also contributing to social welfare projects.

Stay tuned for the latest lottery updates and cross-check your ticket numbers carefully.