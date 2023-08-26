Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that Governor Banwarilal Purohit has threatened the peace-loving people of Punjab with the President’s role and that 3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed. In a strongly-worded letter, Governor Purohit Friday warned CM Mann of recommending President’s Rule in the state if he doesn’t respond to his questions related to the issue of drugs in the state.

Addressing a press conference, CM Mann shared details of action taken on the drug mafia and said that the law and order in Punjab is in complete control.

“Yesterday, the governor threatened the peace-loving people of Punjab that he would impose President’s rule. The governor raised questions on law and order. Ever since our government came, a lot of work has been done. In the month of August alone, 41 kg of heroin was seized.

“Till now 753 gangsters have been arrested. 786 weapons and vehicles have been seized. Law & order is under complete control,” the chief minister told the media adding that his office has already replied to nine of the 16 questions the Governor asked and the rest were also being followed up.

He said history has shown that the people of Punjab know how to fight back when suppressed.

“We fought for our freedom. We defended the borders of our country and fed the country with the Green Revolution. We stand with our country on all issues of national interest. However, we know how to fight back when suppressed, and history has shown it,” he added.

Earlier, his Aam Aadmi Party government came down heavily on the Punjab Governor, accusing him of taking forward the BJP’s agenda of “disturbing non-BJP state governments”.

Reacting to the Governor’s letter, AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang said, “The Governor is working like a BJP spokesperson. This is against the democratic and constitutional principles of the country.”