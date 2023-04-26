On Prakash Singh Badal’s demise, HP CM says country lost a veteran statesman

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri has expressed deepest condolences on the demise of veteran leader and former chief minister of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal.

Badal passed away late Tuesday evening at Fortis in Mohali, after a prolonged illness.

The chief minister, in his condolence message, stated that the country has lost a great patriarch and a colossal leader who had made a mark in the history of Indian politics over seven decades.

He said that Prakash Singh Badal was a remarkable statesman, who was known for his ideals of uniting the Nation and building bridges despite the period of turmoil in Punjab.

Starting his political career as a sarpanch at the age of 20, Badal played a major role in Punjab’s Green Revolution and was a true benefactor of the farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri while expressing grief said that Prakash Singh Badal was a prolific figure in Punjab political arena.

He was an articulate leader who made lasting contributions for the unity of the country.

Badal lived above all odds to promote fraternity since the time of partition and maintained the true spirit of Punjabiyat.