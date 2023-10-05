On its 91st anniversary, IAF displays modern helicopters in Ladakh

To commemorate the 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force, a static display was conducted by Air Force Station Thoise on Thursday in the Nubra Valley of Ladakh as part of the ‘Know Your Forces’ outreach programme.

The programme included a static display of modern helicopters, including the indigenously developed ALH MK IV and the Mi-17 V5. Modern Communication and Air Defence Systems were also displayed. The static display by IAF aircraft also invoked a sense of awe and pride amongst fellow citizens.

The first-of-its-kind event generated a highly encouraging response from the local populace. It provided them with a unique opportunity to know the Indian Air Force.

The display was witnessed by the locals, apart from school children, civil dignitaries and armed forces personnel. It invoked inquisitiveness, particularly amongst the younger generation. The show, not only motivated the young generation to join the armed forces but also showcased the attributes of indomitable spirit and discipline in the Indian Air Force.

The successful conduct of the event was also a testimony to the cooperation and coordination between the Air Force Station, Indian Army formation and civil administration.