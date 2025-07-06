On his 90th birthday, Dalai Lama calls for practice ‘Bodhichitta’

The serene town Mcleodganj of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh came alive with celebration and reverence as thousands gathered at the Tsuglagkhang temple complex to mark the 90th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

The grand event, observed as per the Tibetan lunar calendar, witnessed participation from dignitaries across the world, including Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Hollywood actor and humanitarian Richard Gere, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The celebrations began early in the morning with long-life prayers, traditional Tibetan rituals, and cultural performances by monks and children of the Tibetan diaspora.

The Dalai Lama, smiling and visibly moved by the love and admiration, addressed the gathering, urging the world to practice ‘Bodhichitta’ (enlightened mind ), a central concept in Buddhism.

According to the Dalai Lama, the practice of Bodhicitta is the essence of all Bhudda’s teachings. “I would like to appeal to make Bodhichitta your practice more and more,” he said.

Elated with the people gathered to celebrate his birthday, he thanked them all, and said,”When I reflect on my life, in retrospect, I see that I have not wasted my life at all. As having the title of Dalai Lama, I have no pride or arrogance. As a follower of Buddha, to serve the people, the public are my main practices.”

“I live my life in the service of other sentient beings. With this motivation to serve for the welfare of others the more I do this, greater the positive response from others,” said the spiritual leader.

“As far as I am concerned, I have a human life, as humans it is quite natural for us to have love for each other and to help one another. Particularly, since we came from a country where Buddhism, where religion, spirituality has spread. There is a strong sense of brotherhood and sisterhood amongst us,” he said.

Hollywood actor Richard Gere, a longtime advocate for Tibet, offered a ceremonial khata (white scarf) to the Dalai Lama and was visibly emotional as he greeted him. “His Holiness represents the light in a world of chaos,” Gere said, praising the spiritual leader’s unwavering message of compassion and nonviolence.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who has been a vocal supporter of the Tibetan cause, lauded the Dalai Lama as a “living bridge between ancient wisdom and modern consciousness.”

He added that the Indian government “fully respects and supports His Holiness’s spiritual authority and tradition,” a statement seen as a subtle diplomatic message amid ongoing tensions over Tibet’s future.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, another Union Minister present at the event, reiterated India’s historical and cultural ties with Tibet and said the Dalai Lama’s presence in India continues to inspire generations.

Leaders from around the world, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several former US presidents, sent birthday greetings through video messages. The event also featured the symbolic raising of the Tibetan flag, a cultural performance by school children, and a large birthday cake presented to the spiritual leader.

Despite the rains, the event drew thousands of monks, nuns, international guests, and devotees from across the globe, underlining Dharamshala’s continued role as the heart of the Tibetan exile community and a beacon of spiritual freedom.

As chants of “Bhod Gyalo” (Victory to Tibet) echoed in the hills, the day served as a powerful reminder of the Dalai Lama’s enduring legacy and the global solidarity behind the Tibetan cause.