Dalai Lama declares spiritual lineage will continue, Gaden Phodrang Trust sole authority to recognise future reincarnation

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama addressed followers on Wednesday during his 90th birthday celebrations, affirming that the “institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” and reiterating that the Gaden Phodrang Trust holds the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation. Officials from the Trust also stated that the next Dalai Lama “can be of any gender,” and that nationality is not restricted to Tibet.

In a detailed statement shared on his official X account, His Holiness The 14th Dalai Lama reaffirmed the continuation of his spiritual lineage. Reflecting on a declaration made in 2011, he recalled, “As far back as 1969, I made clear that concerned people should decide whether the Dalai Lama’s reincarnations should continue in the future.” He added, “When I am about ninety, I will consult the high Lamas of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions, the Tibetan public, and other concerned people whether or not the institution of the Dalai Lama should continue.”

He noted that although there had been no public discussions on the matter, over the past 14 years, he has received numerous appeals urging the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. These requests have come from leaders of Tibet’s spiritual traditions, members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, the Central Tibetan Administration, participants of a Special General Body Meeting, NGOs, and Buddhists from the Himalayan region, Mongolia, the Buddhist republics of the Russian Federation, and across Asia, including mainland China.

“In particular, I have received messages through various channels from Tibetans in Tibet making the same appeal,” he stated. In response to these earnest requests, The Dalai Lama affirmed: “The institution of The Dalai Lama will continue.” He reiterated that the responsibility for recognising his reincarnation rests solely with the Gaden Phodrang Trust—his official office—which is to consult senior Buddhist leaders and Dharma Protectors and follow traditional procedures. “No one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” he stressed.

The Dalai Lama is expected to attend public prayer ceremonies on the 5th of July, followed by his birthday celebrations on the 6th of July, during which he is scheduled to deliver a speech. Officials from the Indian government, including the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, are also expected to be in attendance.

On Tuesday, Hollywood actor Richard Gere, best known for his role in the blockbuster movie Pretty Woman and also the chairman of the ICT—known as the International Campaign for Tibet—arrived in Dharamshala to take part in the celebrations. Gere has been involved in advocating for the human rights of the Tibetan people and the preservation of Tibetan culture since the early 1980s. He has also co-sponsored five historic visits to the United States by His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

While The Dalai Lama’s birthday is officially marked on the 6th of July in accordance with the Gregorian Calendar, the celebrations began on the 30th of June in alignment with the Tibetan Calendar. The celebration has also attracted various esteemed figures, including spiritual leaders, global dignitaries, and admirers from across the globe, who have gathered to pay tribute to the esteemed Nobel Laureate as well as participate in what is expected to be a significant spiritual event.