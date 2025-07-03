Grand birthday bash to mark Dalai Lama’s month-long visit to Ladakh

Hectic preparations are underway in Leh to welcome the Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, who is scheduled to arrive on 12 July for a month-long visit to Ladakh.

A major highlight before his visit will be the grand celebration of his 90th birthday, expected to draw a crowd of 30,000 to 40,000 devotees from across the region.

According to Rigzin Dorjey, Senior Vice President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) Leh, the birthday celebrations will take place over two days and one night – from 5 to 6 July. The Dalai Lama is also expected to spend a few days in the remote Zanskar region during his stay.

He said a cleanliness drive will be launched on 8 July days before the arrival of the Dalai Lama. LBA members and volunteers will clean the entire event area along the Indus where the spiritual leader will deliver teachings.

Deputy Commissioner of Leh Romil Singh Donk on Thursday chaired a crucial preparatory meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming visit of the Dalai Lama and the celebration of his 90th birthday in Leh. He directed all departments to conduct an on-ground inspection of the venue and surrounding areas. Specific instructions were given which include Traffic Police to finalize the movement plan and access routes for the Dalai Lama during his visit, PDD to ensure proper lighting throughout the venue, PWD to check and maintain water taps and related infrastructure, Fire & Emergency Services to keep fire tenders and sand buckets ready on site, Health Department to ensure adequate medical teams and ambulances are deployed both during the celebration day and the visit duration.

CCTV surveillance will be installed at key points for monitoring and safe house to be arranged for emergencies, the DC said.

Additionally, he announced that more review meetings will be held in the coming days to ensure meticulous planning. He also stressed that all officers must physically visit the celebration area at least once to assess ground situation and flag any further needs or requirements.

Senior Superintendent of Police Leh Shurti Arora (IPS) ensured a comprehensive security both during the birthday celebrations and Dalai Lama’s visit. She also raised important concerns regarding Adequate lighting facilities, especially during the night events and installation of CCTV cameras for public safety and monitoring.