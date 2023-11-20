On Chhatt, Poonawalla reminds AAP of its promise to clean Yamuna

Lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the state of Yamuna, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla said the ruling party had failed to deliver his promise of cleaning the river.

He accused the Kejriwal Government of splurging on advertisements using funds given by the Centre instead of the public welfare.

In a video message, the BJP leader accused Kejriwal of not doing anything with regard to city’s air pollution and the Yamuna which bears the brunt of water pollution.

Referring to the devotees who had to step into toxic foam floating on the surface of River Yamuna for the final rituals of the Chhath Puja in Delhi, he said, “This is the Kejriwal Model… first, Delhi was made a gas chamber and now, it has to suffer from toxic water too.”

Accusing Kejriwal of indulging a blame game in on Yamuna’s pollution, he said the government in the past several years did nothing to clean Yamuna despite several promises made by them for the same purpose and alleged that the Delhi government did not use funds given by the centre for cleaning Yamuna.

Poonawalla also pointed out at the alleged Delhi Jal Board (DJB) scam that was in the news lately where it was alleged that there were problems of showing funds and misappropriation in the DJB’s accounts. “First they turned the city into a gas chamber and now the water has also become toxic,” Poonawalla said.

The BJP leader further accused the Delhi government of shirking from their responsibilities, showing no accountability for their work and further blamed AAP for doing ‘toxic’ politics.