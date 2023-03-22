On Bihar Day, CM Nitish renews demand for special status

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar renewed his long-pending demand for the special status for Bihar from the Centre.

Inaugurating a three-day Bihar diwas celebration here at the Gandhi Maidan on Wednesday, Nitish Kumar said: “Bihar will develop further if we get the special status category. Bihar is the fastest growing state in the country”.

Pointing out at the current growth rate of the state at 10.98 per cent, he said it is the third highest in the country. “We are doing our best to make this state more prosperous despite our limited resources,” he asserted.

The chief minister also called on the people to desist from fighting among themselves. “We should develop brotherhood and communal harmony among all section of the society”.

Nitish lauded the legacy of Bihar’s glorious past which is unparalleled in the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, in his speech, lauded the work done by CM Nitish Kumar in developing the state. “It is unfortunate that some Biharis are bent on damaging the image of Bihar outside. Just ignore them”.

A galaxy of ministers, bureaucrats and politicians across the party lines participated at the inaugural function of the Bihar diwas.

The Bihar diwas is also celebrated in Dubai, New York, London and Australia besides different parts of state in the country. On the occasion, four prominent persons were honoured for their achievements in their different fields.

The Bihar diwas is celebrated on March 22 each year. On this day in 1912, Bihar was carved out of Bengal Presidency as a separate state. Bihar is among the four eastern states of India. The other three are – West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the people of Bihar on Wednesday morning on the occasion of the Bihar foundation day. PM Modi in his tweet lauded its citizens for their diligence and hard work. The people of Bihar are making incomparable contributions in every field for the development of the country, PM said.

In November 2000, Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar and the state of Bihar lost all its mines, industries and minerals. The day is observed as a state holiday. This year marks the completion of 111 years since the state was formed. This year the main theme of Bihar foundation day is “ Yuva Shakti Bihar ki Pragati” (development of Bihar through youth power).

All the prominent government buildings including Bihar Vidhan Sabha building illuminated with colourful lights on the occasion of Bihar diwas.

A series events including cultural programme, book fair, laser show, free screening of films, food stalls, exhibitions, folk songs, heritage walk, Kavi sammelan, rock band show will be organised during the three day celebration across the state. The state education department is the main organiser of the Bihar diwas celebration. The historic Gandhi maidan is the main venue of the celebration.