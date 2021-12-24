Omicron tally reaches 358 across 17 states, U’khand logs maiden case

India registered 6,650 new cases and 374 deaths in 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Friday.

The Omicron tally has now climbed to 358.

Cumulative death toll now stands at 4,79,133.

Among the total Omicron cases, 114 have been discharged. So far 17 states have reported Omicron infection, said the Union health ministry.

The recovery of 7,051 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,15,977.

India’s active caseload is presently at 77,516.

With the administration of 57,44,652 doses in the last 24 hours, inoculation coverage has reached 140.31 crore as of Friday morning.

More than 17.97 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Friday morning.

Four more people have been detected Omicron positive in Rajasthan, as per health minister Parsadi Lal Meena and Odisha recorded two more cases, comprising children of 11 and 15 years who came with their parents from Nigeria, said Niranjan Misha, director of public health, Odisha, adding that both are asymptomatic. In Uttarakhand, the first Omicron case was detected in Dehradun as the government warned of night curfew and restriction if the need arises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a high-level meeting with Omicron cases mounting as the central government issued a five-fold strategy for the states especially during the forthcoming festive season to inhibit the rapid transmission of this new variant. Experts have warned that the third wave of Covid-19 might arrive soon and therefore, states have decided to reinforce hospital beds, oxygen availability and carry out door-to-door vaccination for the eligible whose either doses are due.