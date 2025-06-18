Two Congress Rajasthan MLAs among nine get one-year jail term in 11-year-old case

A local court in the state capital here has awarded one-year jail term to two Opposition Congress legislators and seven others in a 11-year-old case of blocking traffic on the road to organise a public gathering without permission.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM-19) convicted MLAs, Mukesh Bhakar (Ladnun) and Manish Yadav (Shahpura), and 7 others – Abhishek Chaudhary, Rajesh Meena , Ravi Kirad,Wasim Khan, Drone Yadav, Bhanu Pratap Singh, and Vidhyadhar Meel awarding the punishment of one-year imprisonment to each convict.

They all were convicted for staging a rasta roko campaign and holding demonstrations at the main gate of the Rajasthan University on August 13, 2014. The chargesheet in the case was filed in August 2016.

The students had held demonstrations at the gate of the university and blocked traffic on the road for 20 minutes.

The nine accused were convicted in a protracted trial on the basis of evidence and statements of the witnesses.

Soon after the pronouncement of the punishment, the magistrate granted bail to all the nine convicts and allowed one-month deadline for filing appeal against the verdict in the higher court.