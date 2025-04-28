CBI to investigate Kerala CM’s chief principal secretary KM Abraham’s 12-year assets

The CBI has tightened the proceedings in the disproportionate assets case registered against KM Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan and CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The CBI, which has invoked various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act in the case, has also decided to investigate the assets of K M Abraham for 12 years.

The FIR filed against Abraham alleges that he accumulated properties in three cities, with details of the assets amounting to over Rs 12 crore.

The Central investigation agency will probe 12 years of property records in the corruption case involving KM. Abraham. The CBI will examine Abraham’s assets between January 2003 and December 2015.

The FIR invokes Sections 13(1) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, citing prima facie evidence that Abraham’s wealth may be disproportionate to his known sources of income. Key properties under scrutiny include a shopping complex in Kadappakada, Kollam, valued at Rs 8 crore, a Rs 3 crore apartment in Mumbai, and a Rs 1 crore apartment in Thiruvananthapuram.

The CBI has stated that the information concerning these assets points to a cognisable offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, specifically under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e), which deals with criminal misconduct by public servants.

The sections invoked stipulate punishment for a public servant found with assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, with a minimum sentence of one year’s imprisonment and a fine.

The FIR was registered following a directive from the Kerala High Court, and the investigation is being led by an Additional Superintendent of Police from the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Bureau in Cochin.

On April 11, 2025, the Kerala High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the case, observing that there were deliberate efforts to shield KM. Abraham. The court also noted that prima facie evidence indicated possession of assets disproportionate to his income.

The High Court said, “Prima facie, it is established that respondent No.3 (Abraham) had movable and immovable properties disproportionate to his known sources of income”.

It also noted that the probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the matter “will not instill confidence in the public” and that the credibility of the enquiry done by it was “doubtful”.

Responding to the development,Congress has demanded the immediate resignation of Abraham from his positions . Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the case against Abraham shows that the Chief Minister’s office is the epicentre of corruption and illegal dealings.

“First, it was M. Sivasankar, Vijayan’s former principal secretary, who was jailed twice and is now out on bail. Now it’s Abraham. This proves that the Chief Minister’s office is the epicentre of corruption and illegal dealings,” Chennithala said.