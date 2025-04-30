India tops Asian U-15 boxing c’ships tally with 25 medals

India topped the Asian U-15 Boxing Championships medal tally with 25 medals, 11 golds, powered by a stellar showing in the girls’ category. The young Indian women secured 10 golds and four bronze medals across the 15 weight appearances, winning every title bout they contested in the finals in Amman on Tuesday, cementing their supremacy at the event.

The girls’ U-15 bouts started with Komal (30–33 kg) narrowly edging Kazakhstan’s Aiaru Onggarbek with a 3:2 split decision. Khushi Ahlawat (35 kg) then beat her opponent with a 4:1 win, while Tamanna (37 kg) sealed hers with a second-round RSC.

Svi (40 kg), Milky Meinam (43 kg), Princi (52 kg), Navya (58 kg), Sunaina (61 kg), Trushana Mohite (67 kg), and Vanshika (70+ kg) all won their respective bouts unanimously, capping a clean sweep in the finals for the girls’ U-15 squad.

Four Indian boys contested the finals. Apart from one gold for Sanskar Vinod (35 kg), three finished with silver medals, adding to the seven bronzes from earlier. India was already assured of 43 medals ahead of the finals, including 25 in the U-15 category and 18 in the U-17 category–the finals of which will be contested on Wednesday.

Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (46 kg), Abhijeet (61 kg), and Lakshay Phogat (64 kg) settled for silver against Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Iraq, respectively.

The focus now shifts to the U-17 finals on Day 11, where seven Indian boxers will fight for gold and look to close the tournament on a high.

Day 10 Results

Boys’ U-15 – Finals

35 kg: Sanskar Vinod (IND) def. Sarmat Shokarimov (UZB) – WP 5:0

46 kg: Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (IND) lost to Yevhenii Kovach (UKR) – WP 0:5

61 kg: Abhijeet (IND) lost to Khadyatulloh Saydullaev (UZB) – WP 0:5

64 kg: Lakshay Phogat (IND) lost to Sajjad Saleem (IRQ) – WP 0:5

Girls’ U-15 – Finals

30-33 kg: Komal (IND) def. Aiaru Onggarbek (KAZ) – WP 3:2

35 kg: Khushi Ahlawat (IND) def. Anelya Ordabek (KAZ) – WP 4:1

37 kg: Tamanna def. Sabinakhon Kamizdjonova (UZB) – RSC R2

40 kg: Svi (IND) def. Tomiris Satybaldy (KAZ) – WP 5:0

43 kg: Milky Meinam (IND) def. Raykhona Alimkhanova – WP 5:0

52 kg: Princi def. Lama Alhusamiah (JOR) – WP 5:0

58 kg: Navya (IND) def. Vira Vasylenko (UKR) – WP 5:0

61 kg: Sunaina (IND) def. Ailin Khojamberdiyeva (KAZ) – WP 4:1

67 kg: Trushana Mohite (IND) def. Ziada Suienaly – WP 5:0

70+ kg: Vanshika (IND) def. Perizat Malik (KAZ) – WP 5:0