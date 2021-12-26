Omicron: Karnataka govt decides to impose “night curfew” for 10 days from Dec 28

With Omicron cases registering an increase in the recent past, the Karnataka government has also decided to impose “night curfew” for 10 days from December 28.

As a whole India reported 6,987 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours while its active cases reduced to 76,766 on Sunday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 422 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across 17 states and Union Territories, of which 130 people have already recovered.

The vaccination drive has also been going at a very fast pace with the administration of 32,90,766 vaccine doses on Saturday.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 148 crore through 1,50,19,426 sessions, the Ministry said. Besides, more than 17.90 crore (17,90,54,941) balance and unutilized COVID free vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

On the recovery front, the recovery of 7,091 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,42,30,354. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March last year, he said.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States and UTs continue the trend of less than 15,000 Daily New Cases that are being reported for the last 59 days now.

He said the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. On Saturday a total of 9,45,455 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 67.19 crore (67,19,97,082) cumulative tests, he said.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.62 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 42 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.74 per cent. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 83 days and below 3 per cent for 118 consecutive days now, the Ministry said.