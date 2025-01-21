Omar unveils calenders, trekking maps for J&K

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday unveiled calendars for the year 2025 and trekking maps created by the Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, in a ceremony held at the civil secretariat here.

The launch event was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary Tourism ,Yasha Mudgal, and Directors of Tourism from Kashmir and Jammu and others.

During the event, the CM launched wall calendars, table calendars for the year 2025 and trekking maps featuring various scenic and tourist destinations, highlighting the rich tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir.

The calendars showcase the breathtaking landscapes, cultural heritage and tourist treasures of the region.

The trekking maps detail several prominent trails, including the Kolahoi Glacier Trek, Khrew-Wasterwan Trail, Gurez-Sonamarg Trek, Sarbal Bear Valley Trek and Margan Pass Tsoharmarg Trek.

Commending the efforts of the Tourism Department, Omar emphasized the importance of such initiatives in promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a leading travel destination.

He remarked, “These calendars and trekking maps will serve as valuable tools in providing people with essential information about the region’s stunning tourist destinations and trekking routes. This initiative will undoubtedly help attract more visitors to explore the natural beauty and adventure opportunities our state offers.”