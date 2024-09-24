Omar, Raina, Karra, Bukhari among key candidates in J&K 2nd phase assembly polls tomorrow

Multi-tier security arrangements have been made with the terror- hit Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch districts among the six districts going to polls on Wednesday in the second phase of polling for 26 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Many other constituencies in the Jammu region are along the Line of Control (LOC).

Former Chief Minister (National Conference) Omar Abdullah, BJP chief Ravinder Raina, J-K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari are the key candidates among 239 in the fray.

Bailed MP Engineer Rashid and DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad have fielded their candidates on several seats while Jamaat-e-Islami and a host of independents are also in the fray. The Kashmir mainstream parties have identified these candidates as “proxies of BJP”.

The second phase witnessed a high-voltage campaigning in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NC chief Dr. Farooq Abdullah participated.

More than 25.78 lakh voters, including 1.20 lacs youths, are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise. As many as 3502 polling stations have been established across the 6 districts. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Pandurang K Pole said that polling will be held for 15 assembly constituencies in Kashmir and 11 in the Jammu division. The constituencies going to polls are; Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, and Chadoora in Kashmir, whereas in Jammu division Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote – Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST) are scheduled to go for polls.

There will be 26 polling booths managed by women, known as Pink Polling Stations, 26 polling stations manned by specially abled persons and another 26 by youths. Also, there will be 26 green polling stations in order to spread the message about environmental concern and 22 Unique Polling stations. That apart, as many as 31 polling stations have been set up near the LOC for residents of the areas.

All polling stations will have CCTV cameras for live webcasting to control rooms established at districts and CEO offices. There are few polling stations which fall in communication shadow areas. Suitable alternate arrangements in the communication shadow areas by providing satellite phones, wireless sets, and special runners etc have been put in place. All vehicles being used in election have been enabled with vehicle tracking systems (GPS).

In the entire Union territory, from the date elections announcement, material/cash worth around Rs 127.46 crore has been seized. These include cash, liquor, drugs and other freebies seized by the Police Department valuing Rs 115.23 Crore, the CEO said.

as many as 24 special polling stations have also been set up for migrant voters of the Kashmir division, which includes 19 Special polling stations in Jammu, 4 in Delhi and 1 in Udhampur district.